Rosemary Zimu joins Kuli Roberts in The Queen

Actress Rosemary Zimu. Photo: Twitter, @Rosemary_Zimu

Former Isidingo and e.tv Scandal actress Rosemary Zimu is the latest casting newsbreaker that will be shacking up Mzansi Magic’s telenovela The Queen.

It was announced late last week that TV and radio personality Kuli Roberts,  known for her straight-forward wit, joined the cast of the popular telenovela as Mildred Sefatsa, a 41-year-old cougar out for the kill.

Zimu will play Mildred’s daughter Warona Sefatsa, the new it girl in town. Zimu said of her new character: “Warona is sweet, she is not in competition with her mom, her mom is the one in competition with her, it wouldn’t be the first time she steals her boyfriend. Also, Warona is someone different and can get spicy, ” Channel24 reports.

“People are invested in characters, and you have to do your job well. I’m excited to see where this goes. I look forward to learning from older actors who have been at it much longer. I’m also excited to show them what I can do. I’m not just a pretty face, I’m a hard worker.”

Congratulations poured in on Twitter for Zimu after she landed her new big role.

