Dlamini-Zuma responds to viral ‘Zol’ track

As the country continues to call on government to relax restrictions on alcohol and cigarette sales during the national Covid-19 lockdown, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the rest of Cabinet believes that relaxing these restrictions too early will add pressure on the local health system.

Now, after producer Max Hurrell sampled her infamous speech where she describes how Covid-19 can be spread through smoking ‘zol’ and turned it into a pop track, Dlamini-Zuma has finally responded to the viral hit that has been making it’s rounds on social media.

The minister took to her social media platforms yesterday and posted: “Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.”

Naturally, the tweet prompted a spark in conversation on social media with fellow users tagging Max and bringing him into the conversation. Max replied “lol, lets talk”, adding “It’s going down”.

As the song continues to be a social media and streaming hit, The Kiffness has added his flair to the track by creating an unofficial music video for the track.

