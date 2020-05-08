Becoming a Parent 8.5.2020 02:06 pm

Actor Warren Masemola excited to be expecting his first child

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Actor Warren Masemola. Photo: Twitter @WarrenMasemola

Known for keeping his personal life private, the actor happily shared the baby news on Twitter and Instagram.

Multi-award-winning actor Warren Masemola took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that he is expecting his first child on Friday with his wife, Kgaugelo Masemola.

He posted the ultrasound scan with the caption: “For this child, I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart. 1 Samuel 1:27.”

Known for keeping his personal life private, the news was well received on Twitter, as fellow actors congratulated the couple on the happy news.

