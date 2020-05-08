Actor Warren Masemola excited to be expecting his first child

Multi-award-winning actor Warren Masemola took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that he is expecting his first child on Friday with his wife, Kgaugelo Masemola.

He posted the ultrasound scan with the caption: “For this child, I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart. 1 Samuel 1:27.”

“for this child I prayed and the lord has granted the desires of my heart” 1 Samuel 1:27 pic.twitter.com/WdZJeetOGI — Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) May 8, 2020

Known for keeping his personal life private, the news was well received on Twitter, as fellow actors congratulated the couple on the happy news.

Semo!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️???????????????????????????????????????????????? congratulations to you guys. This is beautiful — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) May 8, 2020

Congratulations ???????? — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) May 8, 2020

Congratulations Warren… I'm sure you are bouncing off the walls with happiness ???? — Shannon Esra Official (@ShannonEsra) May 8, 2020

Congratulations Warren! This is beautiful news ❤️???????????? — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) May 8, 2020

Congratulations bhuti… Can't wait for South Africa's next Child sensation — Thembisile (@MamaKaNone) May 8, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.