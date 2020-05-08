Kuli Roberts returns to acting with ‘The Queen’

Entertainer and performer Kuli Roberts will be bringing her pizzazz to the cast of The Queen.

The fiery and sultry Roberts stars as Mildred Sefatsa and has started shooting for the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. She will debut on screen in July.

Dripping in the latest fashion trends, Instagram queen Mildred is on the prowl as a 41-year-old cougar out for the kill. She is married to Bra Socks, a BEE fat cat in his 60s who dotes on her and spoils her with everything she fancies, but Mildred will cheat on him with a Ben 10 in a heartbeat.

The lusty mother of one is not shy to get in the ring with her 25-year-old daughter, Warona, for the attention of the best guy in the room. While most mothers would cringe if their daughter’s boyfriend hit on them, Mildred jumps at the opportunity.

As a housewife, socialite and good doer, Mildred is in Johannesburg for a charity project. Viewers meet her at a dinner party where she takes an instant liking to one of the bachelors and wastes no time to pounce.

What will the young man do when he sees Warona? Will he trade mother over daughter?

Roberts, who is an author and was last seen in a telenovela some five years ago said: “This is such a meaty role that I couldn’t resist. I’ve always loved The Queen and what they do, so joining them is a career highlight.

“The role of Mildred oozes with so many possibilities that I cannot wait to explore. I thrive on challenges and this is one I look forward to the most, especially after years away from acting.”

The Queen executive producer Connie Ferguson commented: “We pride ourselves with quality storylines and the most talented cast at The Queen. We are a team of hard-working creatives and we are thrilled to have Kuli in our midst. We look forward to her breathing life into Mildred Sefatsa, I know she will delight audiences and keep them entertained.”

“Kuli is an entertainer who is always willing to push boundaries. We can’t wait to see her in this role!” added co-executive producer Shona Ferguson.

