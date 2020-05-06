Miss SA 2020 could be crowned through an interview

Miss South Africa is adjusting to unprecedented times by making sure the pageant continues despite Covid-19-forced restrictions.

The brand has undergone a bit of transformation and they unveiled a new logo, in a Facebook post which read: “She has a powerful voice that captivates and draws people in. Her physical and emotional strength underpins her grit, commitment, and resilience.”

MISS SOUTH AFRICA INTRODUCING MISS SA!She has a powerful voice that captivates and draws people in. Her physical and emotional strength underpins her grit, commitment and resilience. She is fuelled by her work for others but is dedicated to the wellbeing of her own body, mind and soul. She is a born leader who trailblazes trend, discourse and social change. Above all, she is someone who Faces her Power and Embraces her Future!#MissSA2020 #FaceYourPower #EmbraceYourFuture #Empowerment #Truebeauty #MissSAchampion Posted by Miss South Africa on Wednesday, 6 May 2020

The pageant will no longer be an annual event but rather a year-round business, IOL reports.

The decision was taken after Weil Entertainment in 2019 brought the Miss South Africa license. CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation Stephanie Weil said in a press statement: “Covid-19 and the effects of lockdown have challenged the organisation in many ways, but we have used this time as a tool to think outside of the box and be as innovative as possible.”

“We can confirm there will be a Miss SA 2020. We are excited about showcasing the new format and will make announcements on this very soon.”

The online process for a Miss SA 2020 already started in 2019, when Weil said, “the pageant is the interview. The job starts when she wins.”

Contestants may be virtually trained, up-skilled, and shaped into the envisioned brand ambassadors.

