Five series not to be missed in May 2020

Darren Criss in the new Ryan Murphy series Hollywood, Janelle Monáe in the second season of Homecoming, Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True, and Andre Holland and Amandla Stenberg in The Eddy – these stars will be all over the small screen in May.

Here is a selection of five new releases that will land on streaming platforms this month.

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy’s new creation for Netflix brings to life the hopes and ambitions of young actors in search of success in post-war Hollywood.

However, the realities of racism and manipulation in the ruthless world of film are often in sharp contrast with their quest to make their dreams come true.

Season 1

Available on Netflix from Friday, 1 May

With Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Patti LuPone and Jim Parsons

The Eddy

This first series by Damien Chazelle tells the tale of Elliot Udo, a pianist from New York, and the owner of The Eddy, a Parisian jazz club, which is put in jeopardy when it emerges that Udo’s partner Farid is involved in shady dealings with organised crime.

At the same time, the American musician receives a visit from his teenage daughter Julie.

Season 1

Available on Netflix from Friday, 8 May

With Andre Holland, Tahar Rahim, Leïla Bekhti and Amandla Stenberg

I Know This Much Is True

Although they are twins, Dominick Birdsey and his brother Thomas are both very different. At a time when their mother is dying, Dominick tries to help his brother, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, as best he can.

Season 1

Available on HBO from Sunday, 10 May

With Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo and Rosie O’Donnell

Homecoming

When Jackie wakes up in a canoe, she cannot even remember her name or how she came to be floating on a lake. Her quest to rediscover her own identity leads her to the sinister Geist Group, which runs the Homecoming Initiative.

Season 2

Available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 22 May

With Janelle Monae, Bobby Cannavale and Stephan James

Central Park

In this musical comedy animation series, Owen Tillerman works as a caretaker in New York’s famous Central Park, where he also lives a largely untroubled life with his family.

When an elderly hotel-chain heiress decides she wants to transform the park into a hotel and real-estate complex, the Tillermans have to pull out the stops to save their world.

Season 1

Available on Apple TV+ from Friday, 29 May

