DStv opens Compact Plus channels to Compact subscribers for free

MultiChoice is giving a free upgrade to DStv Compact subscribers to a higher bouquet to encourage staying at home amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

From 1 May to 29 May, DStv will open its Compact Plus channels up to Compact customers.

DStv Compact customers will now be able to enjoy DStv Compact Plus channels such as 1Magic (DStv 103), Comedy Central (DStv 122), Africa Magic Urban Movies (DStv 153), CuriosityStream (DStv 185), History Channel (186), Nickelodeon (DStv 305), CBeebies (DStv 306), MTV Music 24 (DStv 323) and Sky News (DStv 402) at no additional cost, announced the group.

“The availability of DStv Compact Plus channels to DStv Compact customers ensures that more DStv subscribers get to enjoy the slew of exciting line-up changes recently announced by M-Net Local Entertainment Changes. Plus, in addition to the many highlights that were already awaiting DStv Compact customers in May, there are now even more channels to choose from.

“DStv continues to bring its customers the best in local and international entertainment, making staying home during the nationwide lockdown a lot more bearable,” it said.

