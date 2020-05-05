Sho Madjozi and Prev Reddy scoop Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards

Multiple award-winning rapper and singer Sho Madjozi and actor, comedian and social media sensation Prev Reddy scooped the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for Favourite African Star and Favourite African Social Media Star respectively.

Sho Madjozi was nominated alongside Shekhinah, Teni and Patricia Kihoro in the Favourite African Star category while Reddy was nominated in the Favourite African Social Media Star category with Anne Kansiime, DJ Cuppy and Chané Grobler.

Speaking about her win, an ecstatic Sho Madjozi declared her message a message to the world, stating: “Africa is coming and we are coming for you,” before adding: “Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse, Nickelodeon thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited.”

“Yes, we did it! Thank you so much to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for nominating me in this category. Most importantly thank you to the kids that voted and to my fans who’ve become like my family and for making one of my biggest dreams come true! I am sending all the love and positivity during this difficult time,” commented Reddy.

ViacomCBS Networks Africa Senior Vice President and General Manager Monde Twala commented on the significance of the win while congratulating the pair.

“This incredible win comes at a crucial time for us as the continent observes and celebrates Africa Month. Nickelodeon puts kids first in everything that it does and the kids have spoken and voted for their favourite stars. We would like to congratulate our African winners Sho Madjodzi and Prev Reddy for flying the African Flag high at this global event. Millions of viewers can expect lots of fun, surprises and laughter from the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards.”

The show will be hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious) and will be jam-packed with stars, surprises and slime. Kids around the world cast millions of votes for their favourite celebrities, movies, games and more. This year’s virtually produced show will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA history.

Celebrities scheduled to appear on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, and more.

With appearances from cast members of The Avengers: Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner), and a sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s new live-action series The Astronauts, from Imagine Entertainment, Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will also feature segments unlike any other awards show including JoJo Siwa discovering slime secretly placed in every area of her home; a performance by recording artist and actor Asher Angel of his chart-topping single All Day; and an exclusive look at Nick’s Slime in Space voyage.

During this year’s show, NBA champion and global icon LeBron James received the 2020 Generation Change Award, honouring his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. The LeBron James Family Foundation’s ground-breaking I PROMISE School serves his hometown’s most at-risk students and their entire families with the support, programming and wide-ranging resources they need to succeed in the classroom and at home, creating a new model for urban, public education.

As part of its longstanding connection and dedication to kids, Nickelodeon will support the mission of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and present within the show a $1 million donation in support of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Every day that schools are closed, kids in need miss nearly 34 million school meals. No Kid Hungry is working to ensure every kid gets three meals a day during this time of crisis and all year long.

The following are Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together winners:

Favourite African Star: Sho Madjozi

Favourite African Social Media Star: Prev Reddy

Television

Favourite Kids TV Show: Henry Danger

Favourite Family TV Show: Stranger Things

Favourite Reality Show: America’s Got Talent

Favourite TV Host: Ellen Degeneres (Ellen’s Game Of Games)

Favourite Animated Series: Spongebob Squarepants

Favourite Female TV Star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Favourite Male TV Star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Film

Favourite Movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favourite Movie Actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Favourite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favourite Superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-man, Spider-man: Far From Home; Spider-man, Avengers: Endgame)

Favourite Animated Movie: Frozen 2

Favourite Female Voice From An Animated Movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Favourite Male Voice From An Animated Movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Music

Favourite Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Favourite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Favourite Music Group: BTS

Favourite Song: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Favourite Music Collaboration: Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Favourite Breakout New Artist: Lil Nas X

Favourite Global Music Star: Taylor Swift (North America)

Other Categories

Favourite Male Social Star: David Dobrik

Favourite Female Social Star: Annie Leblanc

Favourite Gamer: Sssniperwolf

Favourite Video Game: Minecraft

Favourite Social Music Star: Jojo Siwa

Favourite Female Sports Star: Alex Morgan

Favourite Male Sports Star: Lebron James

NickToons (DSTV Channel 308) is set to premiere the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, on Friday, 8 May just after 4pm.

