Mzansi Magic announces changes to its line-up

Mzansi Magic has announced changes to its line-up.
It will air the first season of Emmy-nominated telenovela, The River, for an hour at 7pm every weekday on DStv Channel 161 from Monday.
This as Gomora and Isibaya will flight their last episodes on 24 April due to the nationwide lockdown, said the channel in a statement.
The River, currently in its third season on 1 Magic, won 11 Golden Horns at last year’s South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).
A new local drama series will replace The River Season 3 when the season ends on 8 May.
From 27 to 30 April, Mzansi Magic viewers will also get an opportunity to watch Somizi Mhlongo’s wedding special Somizi & Mohale: The Union, which set new viewership records on Showmax.
The special will be aired for an hour between 8pm and pm each day as Isibaya goes on a production break from 24 April.
Utatakho season 8 (Tuesdays), Papa Penny Ahee season 4 (Thursdays), Seng’khathele season 2 (Fridays) and the trend-setting Madam & Mercy season 1 (Wednesdays) are set to keep viewers entertained the whole week.
These shows move to the 9pm time slot to replace the popular series, The Queen, which screens the last episode of the current season at the end of the second week of May.
On 1 May, the Real Housewives of Johannesburg will premiere on Mzansi Magic for 14 episodes until 20 May, with Madam & Mercy season 1 taking over after that.
The channel says it is also working on a special for the Date My Family and Our Perfect Wedding fans, with a compilation of the best weddings and family dates that will share the ultimate moments in reality TV.
From 2 May to 25 July, a regular Saturday slot will feature popular performances by local comedians, while a series of local movies will air in the Sunday drama series slot after Trackers from 10 May 2020.
Nomsa Philiso, the Director of M-Net Local Entertainment Channels said: “With these changes to our line-up and a host of award-winning shows, viewers can still enjoy a riveting line-up of great entertainment to make staying at home more bearable. It is, after all, about #stayathome.
“As local entertainment channels, we pride ourselves on our authentic local content and this lockdown period provides us with the perfect opportunity to share this. Viewers now have time to catch up on their favourite shows and we are excited to keep them entertained with a double dose of a drama series that has received recognition on the global stage.”
