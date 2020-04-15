Entertainment 15.4.2020 02:12 pm

Social media blasts Mnakwethu’s Zandi for being ‘disrespectful’

Citizen reporter
Social media blasts Mnakwethu’s Zandi for being ‘disrespectful’

The woman bragged about only wanting to make money for herself.

Controversial polygamy show Mnakwethu has been trending following last night’s episode, which left viewers in anger.

Siphiwe cheated on Makhosi with Zandi for a while before coming to the show to ask for help for suggesting to his wife that he be allowed to marry another woman.

Zandi has been highly criticised for being allegedly disrespectful to Makhosi, who has been hailed for leaving a “toxic marriage”.

She bragged about not wasting her time by doing house chores, as she also has to make money, though viewers doubt she makes enough to brag about.

Makhosi also kept asking her who the father of her unborn child is, leaving social media asking what the sangoma knew.

These were some of the comments on social media:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mzansi Magic defends Musa Mseleku against polygamy show critics 2.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?

Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique


today in print

Read Today's edition