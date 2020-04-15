Social media blasts Mnakwethu’s Zandi for being ‘disrespectful’

Controversial polygamy show Mnakwethu has been trending following last night’s episode, which left viewers in anger.

Siphiwe cheated on Makhosi with Zandi for a while before coming to the show to ask for help for suggesting to his wife that he be allowed to marry another woman.

Zandi has been highly criticised for being allegedly disrespectful to Makhosi, who has been hailed for leaving a “toxic marriage”.

She bragged about not wasting her time by doing house chores, as she also has to make money, though viewers doubt she makes enough to brag about.

Makhosi also kept asking her who the father of her unborn child is, leaving social media asking what the sangoma knew.

She can't keep asking this question for nje, khona okushaya amanzi. pic.twitter.com/jkBpmsYAjf — B (@isirbongz) April 14, 2020

These were some of the comments on social media:

#Mnakwethu Zandi's ex was watching the show saying "hee abamazi kahle lo" pic.twitter.com/fbAbrqvnu9 — MaNgcobo???????? (@Nomvula_M1) April 14, 2020

Zandi just wants Makhosi to be there to cook uphuthu ngoba yena "she has money to make" #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/eFQmMUV0ZA — Vuyolwethu ❤ (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) April 14, 2020

Makhosi knows her worth. Makhosi have self-respect her Husband really deserves a Zandi. Makhosi deserves better #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/43RsUEz7Hs — ????????????‍????Sphamandla Lawrence (@SphamandlaM_) April 14, 2020

We still want to know where Zandi works ???????????????? #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/KZCNxk0532 — ????MaRihanna????️‍???? (@girl_ntusi) April 14, 2020

Zandi keeps speaking about money…what money does she have? Couldn’t she help her man build the wall then? #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/egeNqSib1w — nthabi (@nthabeemosh) April 14, 2020

Zandi be making me hate isithembu more than I already do hey????????????????????#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/UL8b7F1okH — Thulisile Ndlovu????❤ (@Thuliegh_N) April 14, 2020

Zandi is always making money, what does she do Bantase,,, plug us bathong #Mnakwetu pic.twitter.com/249TZFJUzv — Shirley Joseph (@LungileMahlangu) April 14, 2020

#Mnakwethu this show proves that whatever that you do for a man can never be enough,you give him respect,you cook for him,wash his clothes,give him monkey style in bed but it's still not enough,he will still go out there and cheat on you with unruly, disrespectful women. pic.twitter.com/Al5hDXdJGW — Dimolemo Makhubela (@DimolemoM) April 14, 2020

