Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Nomzamo Mbatha join Lady Gaga’s virtual concert lineup

Our very own Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Nomzamo Mbatha have been announced as entertainers that will keep the world company at the One World: Together At Home virtual concert.

According to the Global Citizen website, the concert is a global special curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, in celebration and support of health care workers and the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hosted by Jymmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, it will be a series of multi-hour virtual, no-contact concerts, with 70+ artists on the lineup.

It will include appearances and performances by entertainers including Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Naomi Osaka, Sam Smith, John Legend and Victoria Beckham, to name a few.

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said: “We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to Covid-19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the continued support from the artist community to make One World: Together At Home a moment of global unity.

“Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all those who are the backbone of our communities.”

The concert will be broadcast on Saturday on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada.

Internationally, BBC One will run the program in the UK on Sunday, 19 April, from 7pm to 9pm BST. Additional international broadcasters include AXS TV, beIN Media Group, IMDb, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

Streaming partners include Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

Check out the full lineup below:

