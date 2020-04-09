WATCH: Manana explains video of his luxury house amid social media backlash

Amid the backlash for hosting Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at his house, former ANC MP Mduduzi Manana has added fuel to the fire following a video of his luxurious house.

In the video, Manana shows off his lifestyle, with an inside view of his house, expensive shoe cabinet, a collection of watches, colognes and his love for Gucci.

Manana asks his housekeeper in the video: “Morning Sis, what have you prepared for me?” as he goes to the study for a morning dose of newspaper reads.

Though the former higher education and training deputy minister’s display of wealth has been highly criticised, he explained it was a teaser for a real estate show to air on his YouTube channel in July.

He said: “We will be selling bespoke houses in Johannesburg and Cape Town … We will be offering tailor-made connoisseur services such as full interior deco, trained chef services, chauffeur, garden services and domestic services. It will be a 5-star service… We buy houses and convert them into bespoke spaces and sell them with all your suitable needs.

“Many professionals never have time so we will come in and offer a full service. Thank you @ttmbha @mzansicribs of mzansicribs for the inspiration. Thanks to the entire team.”

This is proving to be a week of fame for Manana, who is in hot water after posting a picture of himself and Ndabeni-Abrahams seemingly breaching lockdown regulations set by government.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has since laid criminal charges against the two.

