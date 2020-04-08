e.tv adds extra daily news bulletin during Covid-19 pandemic

With the advent of Covid-19, e.tv says that it has seen the importance of factual reporting around the disease and its impact.

As such, e.tv has expanded its news offering with the addition of a third news bulletin which will air at 6.30pm alongside the main news bulletins which air at 1pm and 8pm on weekdays and 7pm on weekends.

e.tv managing director Marlon Davids said in a statement: “We aim to broaden access to breaking news and accurate information to the broadest possible audience. We want to fight the spread of fake news by giving our viewers the facts and enabling them to make informed choices at a time when the entire world is concerned about the spread of the disease.”

Their 24-hour news channel eNCA will continue to focus on delivering the latest breaking news and comprehensive coverage about Covid-19 by making use of their dedicated in-studio anchors and panellists as well as highly skilled on-the-ground news teams.

“Dedicated reporters are stationed around the country, bringing viewers up to date with ongoing developments. Edgy graphics and the latest statistics displayed on the biggest video wall in Africa will give viewers consistent in-depth analysis. Together with the department of health and the World Health Organisation, eNCA aims to keep the public at large in the know.”

eNCA newsroom operations manager Jody Jacobs added: “As a media organisation we are committed to keeping our audience abreast of COVID-19 developments and fully educated about the virus.”

Additionally, eMedia’s free-to-air satellite TV platform Openview has provided an alternative means of education for millions of scholars by launching a new channel that focuses on supporting learners and teachers who have to stay home during the lockdown.

“DBE TV, in partnership with the department of education, will air on channel 122 and is available free of any subscriptions.”

It will broadcast for six months between April 2020 to 30 September 2020. The Mindset channel, which also focuses on the South African curriculum, will also be available on the platform on channel 134.

