‘Cooking with Somizi’ and ‘Get Uplifted with Somizi’ to launch soon

After years of requests from fans, Somizi Mhlongo has finally announced that he will be starting two YouTube channels – a cooking channel called Cooking with Somizi and a life advice channel called Get Uplifted Somizi.

He said in a video: “I’m super excited! I will be sharing dishes that I will create from scratch. I’m not a chef, I’m just a person who is excited when I’m in the kitchen. I will be showing you dishes and you guys will also be teaching and showing me recipes.”

Somizi said the food channel would be launched within the next two weeks.

The second channel will be a platform for people to discuss any issues including relationships, culture, spirituality and finances.

Watch his announcement below:

View this post on Instagram send email to somizi@elahomgroup.co.za A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Apr 2, 2020 at 9:26am PDT



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.