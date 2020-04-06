Entertainment 6.4.2020 03:13 pm

‘Cooking with Somizi’ and ‘Get Uplifted with Somizi’ to launch soon

Citizen reporter
Somizi Mhlongo. Picture Instagram

The cooking channel will have competitions and giveaways.

After years of requests from fans, Somizi Mhlongo has finally announced that he will be starting two YouTube channels – a cooking channel called Cooking with Somizi and a life advice channel called Get Uplifted Somizi.

He said in a video: “I’m super excited! I will be sharing dishes that I will create from scratch. I’m not a chef, I’m just a person who is excited when I’m in the kitchen. I will be showing you dishes and you guys will also be teaching and showing me recipes.”

Somizi said the food channel would be launched within the next two weeks.

The second channel will be a platform for people to discuss any issues including relationships, culture, spirituality and finances.

Watch his announcement below:

 

