Social media reacts to SABC broadcasting Contagion during the lockdown

Although innumerable people throughout the world have elected to entertain themselves be rewatching movies such as the 2011 film Contagion, those who have seen it do not seem to think it was a good idea for the SABC to broadcast it to the millions of South Africans who are staying home to help flatten the curve.

Catch Contagion on @SABC3 tonight at 21:30, watch the movie to see the importance of quarantine against a pandemic like COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ZPsRdg4MTB — SABC Education (@SABCEducation) April 5, 2020

According to tweets sent by the SABC’s various accounts as well as discussions on the public broadcaster’s various radio stations, the decision to show the movie was inspired by a need to help the masses better understand the spread of a virus.

Contagion is a 2011 American thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film, inspired by pandemics such as the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak and the 2009 flu pandemic, depicts the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites, attempts by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease and the loss of social order in the face of a pandemic. It also shows the introduction of a vaccine to halt its spread.

The film also stars an ensemble cast in the form of Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Ehle, and Sanaa Lathan.

Shortly after its release, the film was praised by critics for its narrative and the performances. It was also well received by scientists, who lauded its accuracy.

Following its broadcast as Sunday night’s movie on SABC 3, however, the film seemed to have spread more fear than knowledge. It also spurred some bizarre conspiracy theories.

I don't think having the masses watch #contagion is the best decision. Yeah it'll help people take the coronavirus more seriously but it could also amp up hysteria.. Especially considering the fact that the lockdown being extended is soon to be confirmed.#SABC — Unorthodox Junkie (@AntiConformist) April 5, 2020

With Contagion playing tonight at SABC 3 Conspiracy theorists will have a field day with us tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4YijQX9H6V — Ivyn Sambo (@IvynSambo) April 5, 2020

So #BillGates has instructed you to spread fear about the #coronavirius outbreak so as we all accept his Vaccines. No, it will not work! Your timing says it all.

We refuse to be VACCINATED! #AfricansAreNotLabRats #AfricanIsNotAnExperiment — FortuneK (@fortunekighlex) April 5, 2020

Some of you believe that Bill Gates pressured the SABc to play Contangion? pic.twitter.com/facYP6XGYH — NdimhleFcukedUp (@JackDevero) April 6, 2020

That's a bit of an exaggeration to say it helps you understand. It's the usual drama, with the magical survival of the hero. Worst is the way the vaccine is found. Utterly fake! 12-18 months, the experts are guessing! #StayHomeSaveLives — Barnabas Mnjere (@we_all_twits) April 5, 2020

You've just caused more panic ngale movie, you honestly choose the wrong time to play it????‍♂️. — Lesedi Kamohelo (@Kamo_YoungKing) April 6, 2020

SABC 3 really cancelled Isidingo and used the money they’ve saved to buy Contagion to scare our parents and grandparents. I-

???????????????? — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) April 5, 2020

In this movie they didn't mention anything about alcohol – liquor stores were open …la eSouth Africa nithathaphi lento yenu?….????????????????????????not my tweet #Contagion / Durban / sabc 3 pic.twitter.com/cyWDdf7hv1 — Vuyani Gwiliza (@vuyani_gwiliza) April 5, 2020

I'm sure SABC 3 hasn't had so many viewer in Centuries! Next week they'll be playing I am Legend #Contagion pic.twitter.com/kXhPglzCKc — Ms Penny Mo. (@mosespenny30_) April 5, 2020

My mom just sent a VN to the church Whatsapp group saying

Watch the corona movie on SABC 3 #contagion pic.twitter.com/WKLnO5SXaj — ????????Tiintsoalow???????? (@Male_tiintsoalo) April 5, 2020

READ NEXT: Trevor Noah says he got ‘death threats’ for interviewing Bill Gates

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.