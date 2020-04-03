‘Flesh and Blood’: What happens when mom dates again – at 70

Francesca Annis stars in Flesh and Blood – a darkly witty and gripping four-part drama starting on ITV Choice this month.

Created and written by Sarah Williams, Flesh and Blood explores family dynamics and modern relationships, proving we can never really know what’s going on behind closed doors.

Three siblings – Helen (Claudie Blakley), Jake (Russell Tovey) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) – are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien (Francesca Annis) declares she’s in love with a new man, Mark.

Claudie Blakley, who stars as Helen, spills some secrets.

What appealed to you about Flesh and Blood?

It has a bit of everything in it and the writing is brilliant. I think viewers will relate to this story because it’s about a family all harbouring secrets and they are suspicious of their mother’s new boyfriend, which gives it a thriller aspect.

There is also a neighbour who you’re never quite sure about. It’s a bit eerie and quirky.

Who is Helen?

Helen is one of three siblings who are all very different. Suspicions about the new boyfriend bring them together. She is the eldest daughter – a very accomplished, high-powered businesswoman. She knows what she is doing and earns great money.

The impact of social media is part of this story. What are your thoughts about that?

There have been so many reports about social media and trolling. I have a two-year-old daughter and it does terrify me the way some young people believe they have to behave in a certain way.

How does Helen view the new arrival in her mother’s life?

All of the siblings are taken aback when their mother, Vivien, announces she’s dating a man called Mark 18 months after the death of their father Terry. I think their dad’s death pulled the rug from under their feet. For them, it feels too soon to date.

They simply don’t know what to do, but it seems to unite them. It also makes them question their own relationships and marriages. They all have problems and it’s unsteadying for all of them.

How do they react to their childhood home being sold?

It’s a big shock for them. They always thought the house would be in the family.

As Vivien says, she is walking around on her own in this massive house. There are lots of memories there but she wants to move on.

Are the siblings also concerned about their inheritance?

Money can cause big rows in families. They automatically assume Mark is going to take financial advantage of their mum, who is well off. They see him sweeping in and are suspicious of his motives.

What was it like working with your screen siblings Jake (Russell Tovey) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard)?

There was quite a bit of laughter. A number of our scenes together involved bickering which just made us laugh. But the three of us just clicked. That’s quite rare.

Flesh and Blood is on ITV Choice (DStv 123) from Monday, 13 April, at 8pm.

