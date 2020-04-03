‘Nailed It!’: Rare show that is funny and touching

Truly a gift to new media, Nicole Byer is one of the funniest blue comedians around.

She’s fat, smart and black – and unapologetic about all those things.

Through her humour on her podcast Why Won’t you Date Me, she addresses topics like shaming, sex, addiction, working and like the title suggests – navigating dating.

But who would have thought she is also a kids favourite?

Now in its fourth season (excluding two holiday seasons) Netflix’s Nailed It! remains one of the few shows everyone can enjoy.

After dropping on the streaming service on Wednesday – the new season is a reminder of how much fun home-baking can be – and the disasters that ensue.

The latest season outdoes previous iterations, with the first episode featuring kids (oh boy the disaster) and even an episode with wedding cakes.

A comedy show featuring the soothingness of baking, and the white-knuckling of Fear Factor, Nailed It! is that rare show that is funny, bonkers, touching and above all a celebration of failure – something we all have to go through.

