Boyz II Men SA tour postponed by a year

With the current uncertainty around international travelling for the next few months, event organiser Glen21 Entertainment, together with legendary supergroup Boyz II Men, confirmed that their South African tour will be postponed until March 2021.

The tour will kick off in Cape Town on Friday, the 12th March 2021 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest followed by the Joburg leg at the on Saturday, 13th March.

Following discussions with the group’s management earlier this week, Glen21 Entertainment frontman Glen Netshipise stated: “In these uncertain times, we felt there was no other choice than to postpone the tour to next year. We trust by then the economy would be more settled and the fans are in a better position to be celebratory.”

Previously purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the new dates. Alternatively, full refunds are available via Ticketpro (info@ticketpros.co.za/ 0861 008 277) until the end of April for those unable to attend.

Additional information will be sent to all current ticket holders directly.

Limited tickets for the seated concert are still available at Ticketpro and range from R290 to R1,750.

Boyz II Men South African tour information:

Cape Town: Grand Arena, GrandWest on Friday 12 March 2021

Pretoria: Sun Arena, Times Square on Saturday 13 March 2021

The Boyz II Men South African tour will be powered by media partners Kaya FM, KFM and 1Magic.

