WATCH: New ‘Uyajola 9/9’ teaser makes waves on social media

Host of new Cheaters-style reality show Uyajola 9/9 Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye | Image: Twitter

The first episode will be aired on Moja Love on Sunday at 9pm.

Moja Love has shared the teaser for the new season of Uyajola 9/9, which is already making waves on social media.

The teaser shared by the channel shows Jub Jub causing havoc as women fight at Middelburg Mall, with a crowd of people following them.

Watch the teaser below:

The show went on a break in October last year following complaints to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) regarding an episode in which a man was assaulted after being found cheating on his wife.

Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi told Isolezwe at the time: “It doesn’t mean that it is the end of the show because of people’s complaints to the BCCSA. The production company has chosen to take a short break from filming as they have been doing it for some time. The viewers’ complaints to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa had nothing to do with the canning of the show. The production company has decided to take a break from producing Uyajola 9/9.”

