WATCH: New ‘Uyajola 9/9’ teaser makes waves on social media

Moja Love has shared the teaser for the new season of Uyajola 9/9, which is already making waves on social media.

The teaser shared by the channel shows Jub Jub causing havoc as women fight at Middelburg Mall, with a crowd of people following them.

The first episode will be aired on Moja Love on Sunday at 9pm.

Watch the teaser below:

Catch the new season of #Uyajola99 this Sunday at 21h00 exclusive to Moja Love DStv Ch 157.#Kushubile pic.twitter.com/DLROZPlZ4M — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) March 30, 2020

The show went on a break in October last year following complaints to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) regarding an episode in which a man was assaulted after being found cheating on his wife.

Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi told Isolezwe at the time: “It doesn’t mean that it is the end of the show because of people’s complaints to the BCCSA. The production company has chosen to take a short break from filming as they have been doing it for some time. The viewers’ complaints to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa had nothing to do with the canning of the show. The production company has decided to take a break from producing Uyajola 9/9.”

