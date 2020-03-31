Trump adviser speaks to Trevor Noah about Covid-19 misinformation

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and white house coronavirus task force member since the Covid-19 pandemic began, has hand-picked selected influential personalities, such as Trevor Noah, to share factual and authoritative information about Covid-19 during this crisis.

This forms part of the white house coronavirus task force’s social and digital outreach in an effort to reach younger audiences that may not be consuming news through more traditional sources. Noah was one of many chosen for the quality of their YouTube audiences.

On Tuesday, 31 March at 10.30pm central African time, Fauci will appear as a guest on Comedy Central’s The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah (DStv Channel 122).

According to Comedy Central, Fauci will share pertinent information about the importance of staying home and practising social distancing in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The interview also comes in the wake of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah recently replacing their live studio format with a show that is produced and distributed remotely (via YouTube) by The Daily Show team working from their homes.

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah successfully premiered on YouTube this month.

This new format also forms part of ViacomCBS Networks International’s #AloneTogether campaign that lives across the various channels’ on-air and digital platforms.

#AloneTogether aims to encourage people to exercise social distancing and stay home to slow down the spread of the virus.

Most importantly, the campaign highlights forging connections through entertainment – and ViacomCBS’ portfolio of channels offers loads of quality entertainment.

Don’t forget to tune in to Comedy Central Africa on Tuesday, 31 March at 10.30pm to listen to Fauci and Noah’s important and enlightening conversation about Covid-19, staying home and social distancing.

If you will not be in front of a television, you can watch Noah’s interview with Fauci here:

