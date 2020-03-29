Sonia Mbele’s production company shuts down before season 3 of Real Housewives of Jozi

Alleged behind-the-scenes drama has resulted in the closure of RHOSA – the production house behind Real Housewives of Johannesburg – after one of it’s owners, Sonia Mbele had to initiate the company’s liquidation.

Sunday Sun reports that Mbele and her partners Rebone Sesing and Pebble Gqunta have cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the closure.

However, sources close to show reportedly told the publication that Gqunta and Sesing did not appreciate Mbele’s request to become the company’s major shareholder.

But fans of the hit reality show need not worry.

According to the publication, head of publicity and PR at M-Net’s local entertainment channels division Philly Kubeka has confirmed that M-Net has sent out a brief to production houses looking to take over the show for the upcoming third season. Additionally, the show’s season 1 breakout star, Evodia Mogase, has her own show on the way.

“We’ll announce the production company once the show gets commissioned,” said Kubeka.

Sources close to the show told the publication that it is Mbele who scored the contract in her personal capacity.

Mbele had nothing but kind words for her partners when contacted for comment, stating; “With any company you start, you do it with the greatest of intentions but, like any bad marriage, when it’s no longer working, you dissolve the marriage and move on.”

She wished her former partners nothing but the best.

While Gqunta could not be reached for comment, Sesing refused to comment at all.

