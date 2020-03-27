Entertainment 27.3.2020 02:01 pm

SA Music Awards postponed until further notice

Citizen reporter
The 26th edition of the South African Music Awards has been postponed until further notice.

“The premier awards event that honours local music talent has taken [a] cue from the announcements by President Cyril Ramaphosa brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said organisers in a statement. 

They will announce new dates for the nominee announcement and the award ceremony at a later stage depending on advice from the government regarding the pandemic, national state of disaster and the lockdown period. 

“The SAMA wishes to send heartfelt condolences to the families of the two people who have succumbed to Covid-19 and a speedy recovery to those infected and affected by the virus,” added organisers.

They further urged supporters of South African music to practice basic hygiene and follow the instructions from government officials by staying safe and staying home.

