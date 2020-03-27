‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ takes you on a journey across every continent

A modest 25-person crew filmed 90 shoots to make up BBC’s latest nature series, Seven Worlds, One Planet.

The premiere of the series took audience members on an emotional journey through Africa, tackling everything from beautiful nature scenes to species extinction and poaching.

Seven Worlds, One Planet is not for the fainthearted – there were plenty of sniffles and averted gazes during the screening as the series provides an honest, epic portrayal in their signature-style cinematography.

The premiere left everyone asking how the crew managed to capture nature so closely in a way that makes the viewer feel like an uneasy fly on the wall.

BBC’s latest nature documentary series is arguably the most important to watch, given the extent of climate change and manmade ventures that have led to several animal and plant species not being able to adapt to harsh, rapidly changing conditions fast enough.

The series does not hold back in depicting the negative impact humans have had on nature.

Football-sized forests are decimated every second, the poaching of rhinos, elephants and pangolins to the point of near-extinction is still rife, and climate change is affecting species not previously considered which, in turn, impacts whole ecosystems.

But there must be a balance of hope and despair, said executive producer Jonny Keeling.

BBC opted to film Seven Worlds, One Planet in a way that is quite different to previous nature documentaries. Instead of going by habitat, Keeling said that depicting each continent gives every person in the world a chance to relate to what appears on their screens. It also means more stories and in some cases, new discoveries.

A new species of spider was discovered while filming, as well as a fascinating species of snake – a viper that tricks its prey into thinking it is a spider. These are just some of the highlights featured in the mesmerising new series.

And, with an audience of at least three billion, the series is bound to make an impact.

Keeling said he does believe the planet can be saved, if everyone contributes.

He explained that the world is in a critical moment where decisions now will impact all life on earth. It is our choice whether we want life on earth at all, and if we do, concerted efforts from around the globe must be focussed on saving what nature we have left, and quickly.

He also touched on new technology being used, namely through drones.

Drones were able to capture nature at its most vulnerable, as animals were not always aware or bothered by the presence of drones. This means that scenes could be captured from above, giving audiences and even experts a new perspective on how intricate the natural world is.

This non-invasive approach means audiences feel more involved in what they are watching, and amplifies the experience by allowing audiences to see nature in its most sincere form.

Prepare to be amazed, as some of the footage captures scenes that have never been seen before.

Seven Worlds, One Planet starts on DStv on Sunday at 4pm.

