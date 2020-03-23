 
 
Columns 23.3.2020

The SABC soapie Isidingo remains a serious need on TV

Kabelo Chabalala


Some members of the Isidingo cast. Image: Briefly.co.za

Now that it is no more, the 7pm slot will never be the same. Thank you to the team for the past 21 years of beautiful TV. It was more than a soapie. 

At 7pm on Tuesday 17 March, I switched on to SABC 3 to check  on my extended family from Horizon Deep. I had completely forgotten that my favourite soapie was no more. Instead, I was greeted by Melanie Bala, the host of the special panel Q&A called Isidingo The Journey. It then dawned on me that indeed the soapie that had been a daily need for me and many other South Africans had come to an end. I didn’t even proceed to watch this special insert. To date, the SABC’s decision to scrap Isidingo doesn’t resonate well with me. However,...
