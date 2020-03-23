Brush up on your beauty know-how with these 5 coffee table books

Face Paint: The Story of Makeup

Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge’s exploration of the history of makeup offers a fascinating insight into the human practice of decorating our bodies and faces, as well as looking at the way makeup is made and the impact it has had on modern society.

Hair by Sam McKnight

Hairstylist Sam McKnight’s glittering career has seen him craft looks for everyone from Madonna to Princess Diana. This book offers an overview of some of his most iconic work, meaning you’ll never lack for hair inspiration again.

Dior: The Art of Color

Legendary French fashion house Dior takes us on a spin through the creative world of colour through the prism of cosmetics in this tome, which is an ode to the hues white, silver, nude, pink, red, purple, blue, green, yellow, gold, grey and black.

Featuring past beauty campaigns and key makeup looks, the book will make a joyful addition to any coffee table.

Rihanna

It isn’t, strictly speaking, a beauty book, but Rihanna’s visual tome Rihanna is a must-have for fans of the singer, fashion designer and makeup entrepreneur.

Featuring more than 1,000 photographs, the book charts some of the star’s world-famous red carpet fashion and beauty moments.

Bobbi Brown: Pretty Powerful

Makeup artist Bobbi Brown is both a celebrity go-to and a household name, so it stands to reason that her beauty manual Pretty Powerful would walk the line between both worlds.

The book sees Brown share stories about beauty from women from all walks of life, as well as tips for achieving their looks.

