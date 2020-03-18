Comedy series ‘Community’ heads to Netflix in April

No, it is not an April fool’s joke. All of the seasons of the comedy will be made available on Wednesday, 1 April. Netflix announced the news in a tweet without much in the way of further information this week.

In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, the entertainment world was much more concerned about the multiple filming cancellations than about streaming platform new releases to the point where the information almost went unnoticed. But it was there nonetheless.

On Friday, 13 March, Netflix discreetly announced the return of the series Community to its platform on Wednesday, 1 April.

The American giant chose to focus on the crazy character of Professor Chang, played by Ken Jeong (The Hangover) when revealing the news to its subscribers.

The comedy series Community will be available internationally from Netflix starting in April. According to Deadline, the new contract with the American streaming giant could be for up to three or four years.

Launched in 2009 by Dan Harmon, who is also the creator of Rick and Morty, Community ran for six seasons in all.

The five first seasons were originally broadcast by NBC while the sixth finally aired on Yahoo Screen in the US. The series followed an intergenerational gang of students in the Greendale Community College.

Although critically acclaimed, the series did not achieve the popular success it deserved in many countries. Be that as it may, it was not for want of stars in the cast of Community.

Actor Donald Glover aka rapper Childish Gambino, Alison Brie (GLOW, Mad Men), Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown as well as Joel McHale and Chevy Chase played the main characters in the series.

