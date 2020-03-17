Annual Rand Show to be rescheduled

Rand Show director Craig Newman sent out a press release on Monday informing everyone of the latest developments for this years’ Rand Show, in light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech on Sunday, reports Alberton Record.

“As one of this country’s longest-running events, we’ve been through a lot, standing side by side with our fellow South Africans. We are an integral part of the community and its spirit. After listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address yesterday and in the best interests of our community, we have decided to postpone the show. The event will be rescheduled at a later stage and will be done in consensus with government.’’

He further mentioned that he’d like to thank all Rand Show partners and sponsors for their understanding and continued support during this time. He believes this decision to be in the best interest of the nation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the postponement but remain committed to hosting the show at a time when all South Africans can attend and enjoy the Rand Show, without any concern for their personal health or safety.”

For more information, visit: randshow.co.za/rand-show-2020-postponed/

