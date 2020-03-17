Boyz II Men SA tour, Scorpion Kings Live concerts postponed due to coronavirus

In the latest in a series of events to be cancelled in the past week, the Boyz II Men South African tour and the Scorpion Kings Live concerts have been postponed.

The Boyz II Men South African tour was scheduled to start on Thursday, 9 April 2020 in Pretoria and The Scorpion Kings Live event was expected to take place on Saturday, 11 April 2020.

In a statement to the press the organisers of the events, Glen21 have said that they will make the necessary arrangements with both management teams and will announce the new concert dates once confirmed by all parties involved.

The statement read in full: “In light of the honourable President Ramaphosa’s ‘State of Disaster’ announcement last night banning all large public gatherings, both the upcoming Boyz II Men South African tour and the Scorpion Kings Live concert meant to take place next month, are officially postponed. Event organisers Glen21 will make the necessary arrangements with both management teams over the next few days and will announce the new concert dates once confirmed by all parties involved. All information regarding refund options will be communicated to all ticket holders by the end of the week.”

The statement refers to an address by the president on Sunday night in which he said that gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited.

In the wake of this proclamation, The Fugard Theatre closed its doors, and The Pink Loeries are postponed to a later date, amongst several other such announcements.

– Channel24

