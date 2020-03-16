 
 
Entertainment 16.3.2020 05:35 pm

Coronavirus to hit the arts hard

Adriaan Roets
Coronavirus to hit the arts hard

Fans wear Masks due to outbreak of Coronavirus during the 2020 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match between Baroka and Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 14 March 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Here are some of the upcoming events that have been cancelled, and ways to continue supporting your favourites.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the arts industry and communities cannot be overstated. Let’s start with the fact that the arts are privately funded in most cases in South Africa and even the 2020 Budget Speech did not include a mention of funding for arts. The latest development in the Covid-19 saga in South Africa means that many people will have to give up their tickets for a range of shows and concerts which have been cancelled or postponed. Entire festivals are also set to be postponed, creating a situation where public interest and exploration of art and...
