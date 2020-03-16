Saftas no longer taking place this month due to coronavirus

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has announced that the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) will no longer take place at the Sandton Convention Centre due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It said in a statement on Monday: “In light of the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa and government’s strict actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) would like to inform you that the 14th annual South African Film and Television Awards will no longer take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 27 and 28 March 2020. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

The president restricted travel to countries where the virus was prevalent and also banned public gatherings of more than 100 people. As of this morning, South Africa has 62 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19, with more cases suspected but yet to be verified.

