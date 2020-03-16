Boyz II Men South African tour and Scorpion Kings Live postponed due to national state of disaster

In light of the honourable President Ramaphosa’s ‘state of disaster’ announcement last night banning all large public gatherings, both the upcoming Boyz II Men South African tour and the Scorpion Kings Live concert meant to take place next month, are officially postponed.

The announcement was made in a statement by event organisers Glen21 who promised to make the necessary arrangements with both management teams over the next few days.

Glen21 added that they would announce the new concert dates once confirmed by all parties involved.

All information regarding refund options will be communicated to all ticket holders by the end of the week.

