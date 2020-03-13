Newzroom Afrika pulls JJ Tabane’s show after remarks about Limpopo

Newzroom Afrika has suspended JJ Tabane’s show Your View following his remarks he made about witchcraft and Limpopo on Thursday.

The channel found the comments to be “disparaging of the people of the Limpopo province and are not in line with the views of Newzroom Afrika”.

“Respect for the cultures of all South Africans is at the core of these values and Tabane’s comments violated them,” the channel’s head of marketing and communications, Zamahlasela Gabela, said in a statement on Friday.

During his show, Tabane claimed that the people of Limpopo were “higher grade” when it came to witchcraft.

The channel has called his statements as “unacceptable”. The matter is under review from the channel’s editorial sub-committee.

The channel said Tabane would be apologising on News at Prime on Friday night.

Your View is suspended until further notice.

Some listeners cheered the news on social media, while others said Tabane was only making a joke and people shouldn’t oversensitive.

Some South African Radio & TV presenters believe they are untouchables. JJ Tabane is a boring clown on TV with silly jokes. He is not alone, Nala on Radio 2000 was mocking Limpopo people this morning making them looklike they are rubber people who must be dumped corona virus. — LuthoZA (@LuthoZa) March 13, 2020

The frustated person is you who is

uninformed about crimen injuria and tweeting without applying your mind. We will never allow JJ Tabane’s act of unlawfully,intentionally & seriously impairing the dignity of Limpopo people go un punished#LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite https://t.co/wvs77VySgA — Pan Africano???????? (@PanAfricology) March 13, 2020

#YourViewOn405 is the best show on tv which I watch religiously. What JJ Tabane said was a was a joke. Guess some people are too sensitive. It’s bad!!!! — bambo ntlabati (@Bambo_N) March 13, 2020

I hear that #LimpopoIsNotADumpingSite but for JJ Tabane to say live on TV that Limpopians are witches and blame us for bewitching the ANCYL? He even went on to place the blame solely on Balobedu, saying they come second to none when it comes to night activities. Silimele ???? pic.twitter.com/7yrLI6kWwS — Akani Mangena (@AkaniMangena) March 13, 2020

