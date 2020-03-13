Celebrities 13.3.2020 07:03 pm

Newzroom Afrika pulls JJ Tabane’s show after remarks about Limpopo

News24 Wire
Newzroom Afrika pulls JJ Tabane’s show after remarks about Limpopo

JJ Tabane. Image: oresego.com

During his show, Tabane claimed that the people of Limpopo were ‘higher grade’ when it came to witchcraft.

Newzroom Afrika has suspended JJ Tabane’s show Your View following his remarks he made about witchcraft and Limpopo on Thursday.

The channel found the comments to be “disparaging of the people of the Limpopo province and are not in line with the views of Newzroom Afrika”.

“Respect for the cultures of all South Africans is at the core of these values and Tabane’s comments violated them,” the channel’s head of marketing and communications, Zamahlasela Gabela, said in a statement on Friday.

During his show, Tabane claimed that the people of Limpopo were “higher grade” when it came to witchcraft.

The channel has called his statements as “unacceptable”. The matter is under review from the channel’s editorial sub-committee.

The channel said Tabane would be apologising on News at Prime on Friday night.

Your View is suspended until further notice.

Some listeners cheered the news on social media, while others said Tabane was only making a joke and people shouldn’t oversensitive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Racism is not a crime – Vicki Momberg 13.6.2019
‘I doubt I will be able to bring myself to vote’ – Ranjeni Munusamy 5.5.2019
SABC cans JJ Tabane’s show, replaces it with Redi Tlhabi 3.10.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 