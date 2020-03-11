‘Isidingo’ reruns to fill the void left by ‘Isidingo’

When SABC3 soapie Isidingo comes to an end this week, it will be replaced by older episodes of itself.

This is because the channel has yet to find a replacement for the show despite deciding to can it months ago.

According to a report published by Channel24, a new SABC3 schedule will be introduced at some point this year and that is when Isidingo‘s replacement will be announced.

The last episode will air on Thursday 12 March at 7pm after which specific episodes will be rerun organised according to themes.

Last July, Isidingo celebrated its 21st birthday with special episodes marking the soapie’s milestone anniversary but that mood was quickly dampened when, in December 2019, the SABC confirmed reports that she show was being canned.

“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors which includes poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment.

“The organisation was faced with no option but to review the performance of all programmes on the channel that are not performing and to ensure that the channel’s content is competitive and commercially viable,” said SABC acting group executive for television David Makubyane.

The series premiered on SABC 3 in July 1998 and is broadcast on SABC 3 from Monday to Friday at 7pm.

