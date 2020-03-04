Kgomotso Christopher temporarily exits Scandal!

Following whispers about her imminent exit, e.tv confirmed on Wednesday that Kgomotso Christopher, who plays everyone’s favourite busybody Yvonne on daily e.tv soapie Scandal!, will be temporarily exiting the show.

Her last on-air appearance in the current storyline will be on 2 June 2020.

According to the channel, after four years on the show, Christopher will be embracing a new venture in her career.

“Fans of the popular e.tv show can look forward to another two months of YV blissfully filling their screens, and still watch as her unpredictable life alongside Tebello fast unfolds. She will soon need to attend to an emergency involving a critical family member who desperately needs her attention,” said e.tv.

Christopher reminisced on her journey, hinting at the possibility of her return in the future.

“As my last day in YV’s shoes approaches, I can’t help but reminisce about the thrill ride it’s been to navigate this gem of a character, gifted to me by the dedicated and talented Scandal! writers. Scandal! will always hold a special place in my heart because through the efforts, talents, and love of the cast and crew, I grew so much as an artist and experienced so many career milestones, including my SAFTA Best Actress win and recent Best Supporting Actress nomination,” she said.

“I’ve never worked a day on Scandal! because I did what I loved, and my artist-child was allowed to play freely; all that’s left to say is, thank you to the Scandal! and e.tv family…until our paths cross again.”

“We have been fortunate to have Kgomotso on our screens. Her professionalism, infectious personality, and enthusiastic spirit has been a great asset to our channel. We will miss having Kgomotso as a part of the eFamily, and we wish her all the best in her life’s next chapter. It is certainly never goodbye, but rather see you later,” added e.tv head of Local Productions Ziyanda Mngomezulu.

