Black Coffee, Lira join Johnny Clegg tribute concert line-up

Some of the country’s top performers will come together on one stage in a tribute to one of the most iconic figures in South African music history, Johnny Clegg.

Taking place at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg, the concert will feature musicians such as Prime Circle, Just Jinjer, Karen Zoid, Black Coffee, Soweto Gospel Choir, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Francois van Coke, Jesse Clegg, Cito from Wonderboom, Zolani Mahola, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Majozi, Kurt Darren, Young Mbazo, The Parlotones, Lira, Arno Carstens, and Matthew Mole.

Johnny’s long-time friend, Sipho Mchunu (from Juluka-fame), will also make a special appearance, as well as Ella Mental and éVOID.

There will also be a dance tribute performed by dancers from Zululand and the local hostels.

His widow, Jenny Clegg, says: “Jesse, Jaron and I are incredibly excited and proud to be able to celebrate Johnny’s life on the 25th of April with a day of music and togetherness. For someone who was so passionate about human connection and the role of music, art and culture, this event embraces and celebrates who he was and what his legacy stands for. We are humbled by how many incredible artists are participating in honouring his memory and we look forward to sharing this special day with you in the spirit of the Great Heart.”

Johnny Clegg – The Tribute Show will take place on Saturday, 25 April at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens (entrance on Thomas Bowler Street).

Gates open at 10am with performances commencing at 11am – 6pm.

Money raised at the event will go towards the Click Foundation, supporting ‘The Friends of Johnny Clegg’ charity which was established with Johnny in December 2018.

The focus of the Click Foundation is the implementation of an online phonetics-based English literacy programme in over 160 underprivileged primary schools, reaching more than 100,000 learners. The programme offers young learners the opportunity to work at their own pace through fun and exciting activities, navigating their learning journey by means of technology. In doing so, they not only address the literacy crisis but also equip young learners with the technological skills required for future success in our digital-first world. Furthermore, they have created over 350 jobs for youth facilitators from the communities surrounding their schools.

Tickets for Johnny Clegg – The Tribute Show are available from Computicket.

General Admission:

Early Bird Adult (valid until 8 March): R360

Adult General: R425

Children (under 12): R225

Golden Circle:

Early Bird Adult (valid until 8 March): R560

Adult: R625

Children (under 12): R325

VIP:

VIP Adult: R1, 600

VIP Children (under 12): R1, 600

