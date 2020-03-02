Mzansi Magic defends Musa Mseleku against polygamy show critics

Mzansi Magic’s Mnakwethu – a show about men asking their wives for permission to take a second a wife – has been highly criticised by viewers for disrespecting women, among other reasons.

The show trends every week, with social media users criticising either host Musa Mseleku or the format of the show, saying it embarrasses women. Mseleku was probably chosen as the host because he is also a polygamist with his own show, Uthando Nes’thembu, which gives viewers an inside look at the dynamics of his marriages. He has also been criticised for the way he handles cases.

Soon, I'll do a thread of how polygamy came about. It has nothing to do with what Musa Mseleku's "cheaters" show is doing; that show is rubbish Some of the reasons were when a woman couldn't bare children or if a man's brother had passed away I'll do the thread in Zulu pic.twitter.com/rgxxRaH1Bz — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) March 1, 2020

I hate this show. I hate the fact that Musa Mseleku is not honest and transparent to these young men who use polygamy for their own selfish interests #Mnakwethu — Oscar m Ngema (@OscarMNgema) February 26, 2020

Bathong I’m such a firm believer in polygamy but very against the humiliation and undignified manner in which women are treated in this show #Mnakwethu. Women need to start standing up for themselves also thipa a e tshware ka bohaleng a hlabe motho if necessary, hare tlo tlwaelwa — Mamohato Lebona (@MmaBasotho7) March 1, 2020

I swear if that Show was from MOJA LOVE it would have been stopped!! But it's MZANSI MAGIC and its Hosted by thier favourite Polygamist… Society can Be toxic sometimes #Mnakwethu — THIZOZO⚪ (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) March 1, 2020

Y'all wrote to BCCSA when JUB JUB exposed cheaters and you quiet about this show that is objectifying and opressing women #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/HLBBXJ3Abw — Sonwabile Spayidile (@sosospay) February 25, 2020

While the show has been called “trash”, Mzansi Magic said it was not intended to bring harm to the women featured in it.

Mzansi Magic’s Philly Kubheka said: “It is unfortunate that Musa Mseleku, our host for Mnakwethu which airs on Channel 161 on Tuesdays, was attacked on social media on 23 February 2020. The show was not intended to bring harm to the women featured in it, the Zulu culture and most importantly its host Musa Mseleku.

“The series was designed to stimulate conversation around social issues that are dealt with in private, however, they affect the broader society. We are a platform that provides compelling content which is aimed at evoking and not provoking emotions through illustrating societal norms that reflect the dynamics that come with marriage and mistresses.”

