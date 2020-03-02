Entertainment 2.3.2020 10:24 am

Mzansi Magic defends Musa Mseleku against polygamy show critics

Citizen reporter
Mzansi Magic defends Musa Mseleku against polygamy show critics

Musa Mseleku.

The channel says the show is only meant to reflect dynamics that come with marriage and mistresses.

Mzansi Magic’s Mnakwethu – a show about men asking their wives for permission to take a second a wife – has been highly criticised by viewers for disrespecting women, among other reasons.

The show trends every week, with social media users criticising either host Musa Mseleku or the format of the show, saying it embarrasses women. Mseleku was probably chosen as the host because he is also a polygamist with his own show, Uthando Nes’thembu, which gives viewers an inside look at the dynamics of his marriages. He has also been criticised for the way he handles cases.

While the show has been called “trash”, Mzansi Magic said it was not intended to bring harm to the women featured in it.

Mzansi Magic’s Philly Kubheka said: “It is unfortunate that Musa Mseleku, our host for Mnakwethu which airs on Channel 161 on Tuesdays, was attacked on social media on 23 February 2020. The show was not intended to bring harm to the women featured in it, the Zulu culture and most importantly its host Musa Mseleku.

“The series was designed to stimulate conversation around social issues that are dealt with in private, however, they affect the broader society. We are a platform that provides compelling content which is aimed at evoking and not provoking emotions through illustrating societal norms that reflect the dynamics that come with marriage and mistresses.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Can open romantic relationships really work? 4.11.2019
Ten women pay R5K for ‘in pursuit of number 5’ candlelit dinner with Musa Mseleku 2.7.2019
No eSwatini relocation for SA men as King Mswati dismisses polygamy reports 15.5.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 