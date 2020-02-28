Ultra gets SA cultural injection

Ultra, the biggest annual music festival in Africa, once again takes Cape Town and Johannesburg by storm this weekend, and there are some new kids on the block.

Thanks to Budweiser, a 144-year-old American-style lager, the uniquely South African music styles of amapiano and gqom will for the first time ever transform Ultra into a true cultural experience.

Estee Burger, the Budweiser marketing manager, said in a statement that their intention was to transform Ultra into an authentic experience with the first BUDX stage.

Additionally, Burger said they would be showcasing the country’s kings and queens of culture as well as Bud Town, which would be a place to socialise, network and view cultural happenings.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be provide this platform for our [artists] to perform at Africa’s biggest music festival … this is a special moment in electronic dance music history.”

Hit-maker du jour Sho Madjozi, as well as DJ Zinhle and DJ Lag, are among the list of performers set to ignite at the Ultra SA BUDX Stage in Johannesburg tomorrow.

Sho Madjozi comes to Ultra after a critically acclaimed performance at BUDX Miami over the Superbowl weekend earlier this month.

Burger says this cultural injection is a true indication of the continent’s dance culture proudly taking its place upfront with the rest of the world.

Amapiano and Gqom as genres of dance music are an authentic and unfiltered reply from Africa to the world.

Barely two years old, amapiano is fast becoming the most popular new music genre in South Africa and much of the continent and is a testament to the unique ability of South African popular music to constantly reinvent itself.

Meanwhile, fresh from the hottest sneaker activation at BUDX Miami – with American basketball legend Le Bron James now a fan – visual artist Karabo Poppy returns home with another live mural art activation at Bud Town.

Moonchild Sanelly, who also performed on the BUDX stage in Miami with Diplo, said: “I’m excited to be back with my fellow kings and queens of culture at Ultra SA. South African music and culture has powerful urban relevance and Budweiser has been a massive support in helping us take our creativity to fans locally and globally.”

Ultra SA takes place at The Ostrich Farm in Cape Town today, and at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 29.

