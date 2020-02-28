Meet the ‘Tropika Island of Treasure Curaçao’ contestants

There’s something addictive about reality shows that pit contestants against each other in a gruelling series of obstacles, and Tropika Island of Treasure is right up there with the best of them.

With R1 million up for grabs, the contestants give it their all in an edge-of-your-seat spectacle of blood, sweat and tears.

Kay Sibiya, Simphiwe Ngema, Bouwer Bosch, Nadia Jaftha, Siphesihle Vazi and Ntando Duma were announced as the six celebrity contestants taking part alongside six members of the public in the ninth season, filmed on the beautiful Caribbean island of Curaçao.

The series airs on SABC 3 on Tuesday 3 March at 7.30pm. We introduce you to the six public contestants.

Caldine Wyngaard, 26

This Jill of all trades is not only a singer but an actress and blogger. When she’s not in front of a camera, she prefers to spend her time in nature, at markets or going to the gym.

“I am bringing my bubbly, vibrant and exciting personality and energy to the series, but don’t be fooled – dynamite comes in small packages!

“Tune in to see me compete to the fullest – and compete with myself more than anyone on the island.”

Siphosethu Colo,27

Known to his friends as Sethu, he is vibrant, passionate and creative with an immense love for content and connecting with audiences.

Originally from KwaMashu near Durban, he is ambitious, competitive and athletic, and hopes these qualities will help him win.

“The show is going to be jampacked with challenges and high emotions. It’s truly a balancing act and not everyone gets it right.”

Janeske Rademan, 24

Janeske enjoys spending time in nature which persuaded her to enter Tropika Island of Treasure.

Her love for running, hiking, canoeing, climbing and surfing are qualities that make her a formidable contestant.

“I’ll be bringing my fun side out and use humour to get through the tough times. I want to show the country you don’t have to be rude while being competitive.”

Darren Solomon,22

He enjoys spending time outdoors and meeting new people – two elements he hopes will play in his favour in the new season.

“I thrive on new challenges in life so, when I heard that Tropika Island of Treasure was coming back for a ninth season, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

Siyasanga Mfenyana,27

Media personality and co-founder of Girls with Gains, Siya, is ready to show Mzansi what she’s made of. Siya is making her mark in the entertainment and fitness industry.

“I am going to bring perseverance, determination, authenticity, crazy fun and a kick-ass attitude to this season.”

Trevor Lagerwey, 34

An athlete who has dominated local obstacle course championships, he says: “I am super competitive and pride myself on my mental game – even more than my physical ability. So I’m going in hard. It’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

