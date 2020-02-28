5 things to watch out for in ‘Queen Sono’

Get ready for Queen Sono, Africa. The six-part, action-packed series follows our heroine Queen, played by Pearl Thusi, as she works with her skilled team to kick ass and save the lives of African citizens.

The series features 37 locations in and around Johannesburg and features dialect in Xhosa, Russian, Afrikaans, Zulu and French.

Joining Thusi is a star-studded cast, including multi-talented Vuyo Dabula, Kate Liquorish, Chi Mhende, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Loyiso Madinga, Rob van Vuuren and Abigail Kubeka.

The series is directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malope.

Queen Sono follows a highly trained spy in a South African agency, who, while taking on her most dangerous mission yet, must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Is Queen in a relationship with William or Shandu, or both?

Queen flips through an old phone and views pictures of William and a video of Shandu. They allude to her having a romantic relationship with both. It becomes clearer in episode 4.

Who is Shandu, really?

Shandu is an ex-spy who used to work with Queen at the Special Operations Group (SOG). He is the leader of Watu Wema, the group Queen and the SOG are tracking.

He works with the Russians from Superior Solutions, an organisation the SOG is trying to take down. His Russian contact is Vitali and later Ekaterina, who owns Superior Solutions, which is involved in dealing with illegal weapons and has dirty political affiliations.

The SOG does not know that Watu Wema and Ekaterina are linked.

In episode 4, Queen and the SOG find out that Shandu works for Superior Solutions but don’t know how deeply he is involved.

Was the SOG’s Dr Sid involved in the murder of Queen’s mother, Safiya?

Hendrickus is the assumed murderer, but Queen and Fred discover the SOG have been making payments into his family account for years.

In episode 2, Queen and Fred discover the payments but do not know if the SOG or Dr Sid were involved in Safiya’s murder.

Queen trusts Dr Sid as he was good friends with her mother and her grandmother. Later, in episode 5, we find out that Dr Sid did not kill Safiya, but knew that the person accused didn’t. He also admits his love for Safiya to Queen.

There is an explosion at Gautrain Park Station which is one of the most visually stimulating scenes in Queen Sono.

That is in episode 5 and is a huge scene in Queen Sono. We need to avoid talking about this to ensure it is a massive surprise for fans. [I will say], we find out that Watu Wema blew up the Gautrain Park Station to get the attention of the South African public.

The potential bomb explosion at an Orlando Pirates/Kaizer Chiefs game?

In the final episode, Watu Wema and Superior Solutions plan to bomb FNB Stadium in a bid to get President Malunga to sign a deal stating they are the security for South Africa. He fails to budge so they believe the bomb is the only way to get his attention.

Queen together with the SOG team manages to detonate the bomb.

