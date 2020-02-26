Netflix announces first Nigerian original series

Netflix today announced that it will invest in more original content from Nigeria, starting with the production of its first original series.

The yet-to-be-titled Akin Omotoso Project is a six-part series directed by Akin alongside Daniel Oriahi and CJ Obasi.

The series will star Kate Henshaw and Ade Laoye in leading roles alongside other Nollywood greats and fresh faces.

Set in modern-day Nigeria and shot in Lagos, the drama tells the story of Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death.

But first, she must learn how to use and harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family from destruction. The series will be produced by Rififi Pictures.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said: “Movies like King of Boys, Merry Men and The Bling Lagosian have shown how much our members love Nigerian movies. So we’re incredibly excited to be investing in Made in Nigeria stories – bringing them to audiences all around the world”.

Other African original series launching this year include Blood & Water and Mama K’s Team 4.

