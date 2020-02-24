Talented local teen ballerina puts her best foot forward

Unless you are a ballet enthusiast, there is a good chance that you’ve never heard of 17-year-old Paige McElligott. And yet, having just recently entered the Prix de Lausanne, one of the biggest ballet competitions in the world, the Johannesburg-based teen’s passion for the dance form is undeniable. After being awarded at 2018’s South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC), for the highest marks in a single classical variation, McElligott’s been keeping her sights on bigger competitions – such as Switzerland’s Prix de Lausanne, in which she participated in early February. South Africa is no stranger to the Prix de Lausanne....

Unless you are a ballet enthusiast, there is a good chance that you’ve never heard of 17-year-old Paige McElligott.

And yet, having just recently entered the Prix de Lausanne, one of the biggest ballet competitions in the world, the Johannesburg-based teen’s passion for the dance form is undeniable.

After being awarded at 2018’s South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC), for the highest marks in a single classical variation, McElligott’s been keeping her sights on bigger competitions – such as Switzerland’s Prix de Lausanne, in which she participated in early February.

South Africa is no stranger to the Prix de Lausanne. Just four years ago, the extremely talented Leroy Mokgatle, a 16-year-old orphan, won a scholarship and the audience award.

Although McElligott did not win, she says she did receive a number of offers from ballet scouts who were in attendance.

The Citizen caught up with her to find out what it takes to compete in international ballet arenas.

When did your love for dance, more specifically ballet, start?

I started ballet when I was about four years old and I also did gymnastics. I loved both and after competing in the African Games in Algeria I had to make the very difficult choice between ballet and gymnastics.

Of all the dance styles, why are you most passionate about ballet?

I come from a ballet family. My mother and grandmother are both ballet teachers, so ballet has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

What goes into your training and how often do you practice?

I go to Pilates before school and do many classes and private lessons. I learn contemporary and stretch classes and a pas de deux class as well. In total, I train about 26 hours per week.

Explain the process of being selected to compete in the Prix de Lausanne?

In order to be selected for the Prix de Lausanne, you need to qualify with a health and growth chart as you cannot compete if you are not in perfect shape. You then have to send in an audition class which is judged by a jury of 10 judges.

How do you feel about not having won in the Prix de Lausanne competition?

It is still a huge privilege to have participated in this amazing competition, and it has taken many years of hard training but I have loved doing it.

How different or difficult was it compared to your participation in the 2018 SAIBC?

I am so grateful and glad that I had the experience of the SAIBC in 2018. It enabled me to be more confident for this competition. It is so amazing competing with candidates from all over the world and I will cherish these experiences forever.

What words of advice do you have for aspiring young ballerinas at home?

It is so important to love what you do, as you have to devote your life to it. You have to be so passionate about it.

What are your plans after participating at the Prix de Lausanne?

I received many offers at the Prix but have not made any decisions about my future yet. I am in matric at St Teresa’s and need to focus on that for now.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.