Talented local teen ballerina puts her best foot forward

Unless you are a ballet enthusiast, there is a good chance that you’ve never heard of 17-year-old Paige McElligott.
And yet, having just recently entered the Prix de Lausanne, one of the biggest ballet competitions in the world, the Johannesburg-based teen’s passion for the dance form is undeniable.
After being awarded at 2018’s South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC), for the highest marks in a single classical variation, McElligott’s been keeping her sights on bigger competitions – such as Switzerland’s Prix de Lausanne, in which she participated in early February.
South Africa is no stranger to the Prix de Lausanne. Just four years ago, the extremely talented Leroy Mokgatle, a 16-year-old orphan, won a scholarship and the audience award.
Although McElligott did not win, she says she did receive a number of offers from ballet scouts who were in attendance.
The Citizen caught up with her to find out what it takes to compete in international ballet arenas.
I started ballet when I was about four years old and I also did gymnastics. I loved both and after competing in the African Games in Algeria I had to make the very difficult choice between ballet and gymnastics.
I come from a ballet family. My mother and grandmother are both ballet teachers, so ballet has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.
I go to Pilates before school and do many classes and private lessons. I learn contemporary and stretch classes and a pas de deux class as well. In total, I train about 26 hours per week.
Picture: Rodrigo Buas
In order to be selected for the Prix de Lausanne, you need to qualify with a health and growth chart as you cannot compete if you are not in perfect shape. You then have to send in an audition class which is judged by a jury of 10 judges.
It is still a huge privilege to have participated in this amazing competition, and it has taken many years of hard training but I have loved doing it.
I am so grateful and glad that I had the experience of the SAIBC in 2018. It enabled me to be more confident for this competition. It is so amazing competing with candidates from all over the world and I will cherish these experiences forever.
It is so important to love what you do, as you have to devote your life to it. You have to be so passionate about it.
I received many offers at the Prix but have not made any decisions about my future yet. I am in matric at St Teresa’s and need to focus on that for now.
