Entertainment 24.2.2020 02:20 pm

Talented local teen ballerina puts her best foot forward

Hayden Horner
Talented local teen ballerina puts her best foot forward

Picture: iStock

The Citizen caught up with the Paige McElligott to find out what it takes to compete in international ballet arenas.

Unless you are a ballet enthusiast, there is a good chance that you’ve never heard of 17-year-old Paige McElligott. And yet, having just recently entered the Prix de Lausanne, one of the biggest ballet competitions in the world, the Johannesburg-based teen’s passion for the dance form is undeniable. After being awarded at 2018’s South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC), for the highest marks in a single classical variation, McElligott’s been keeping her sights on bigger competitions – such as Switzerland’s Prix de Lausanne, in which she participated in early February. South Africa is no stranger to the Prix de Lausanne....
