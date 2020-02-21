Castle Lite Unlocks Early Bird tickets ‘break’ the internet

Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite, released limited-edition Castle Lite Unlocks Early Bird tickets yesterday which caused a frenzy as soon as they went on sale.

Thousands of consumers queued on the brand’s website hoping to get their hands on these tickets. The hype of consumers battling it out for tickets saw each pricing point running out of tickets within seconds.

Aowa ban tickets were gone within 1 minute R50 Earlybird, you'd swear Castle only sold one R50 ticket to one person only #CastleLiteUnlocks — MfanaPitori (@Insta_Brock) February 20, 2020

Be sure to get your early bird tickets for R50 today at 3pm on https://t.co/1RY4BjWcTp and be the first to go see who castle lite unlocks???????????? #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/72UBekIxMA — Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) February 20, 2020

The campaign saw tickets at each price point selling in a record-breaking time of 1.2 seconds per ticket, tens of thousands of Hip-Hop lovers camped on site hoping to snatch an Early Bird ticket. The Castle Lite site also saw an average of 9,890 consumers every 30 minutes, with 42,094 unique visitors throughout the day.

For its 10-year anniversary in 2020, Castle Lite made the unprecedented move of Unlocking a limited number of Early Bird tickets at the ice-shattering price of R50 prior to even revealing the 2020 Castle Lite Unlocks headliner, proving that Unlocks is indeed the most anticipated Hip-Hop experience on the African continent.

What’s more, Early Bird ticket holders were stunned to receive a phone call from Castle Lite revealing that the headliner was indeed, Cardi B.

Yo I just got a call from @castlelitesa here we go #CastleLiteUnlocks❄❄❄ pic.twitter.com/3FerVhUbXE — RG (@RealestRoseGold) February 20, 2020

And just moments later, the brand let the rest of continent in on the secret and put an end to the speculation when they revealed that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker would perform in Mzansi.

Consumers who weren’t able to get their hands on the Early Bird tickets will now have to buy regular Castle Lite Unlocks 2020 package tickets, which are available right now starting from R690 for general access and R990 for golden circle on castlelite.co.za.

