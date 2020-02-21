Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ to air in 2021

Netflix has just announced that production on season 2 of The Witcher began this month in the UK and the final product is slated for a 2021 release.

Returning to the cast for season two are Henry Cavill, who leads the cast of The Witcher saga as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as fan-favourite Jaskier.

They will be joined by new cast members in the form of Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The series will be directed by Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) and Geeta V. Patel (Meet The Patels) who will oversee 2 episodes each.

Other returning cast include MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jaduas Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner and executive producer for The Witcher, commented: “The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

READ NEXT: Streaming wars heat up as Netflix prepares to release first SA original series

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.