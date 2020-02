Audiences across the globe will soon get the chance to fall in love with an African hot-headed, kick-ass spy in the form of Queen Sono when the Netflix original series of the same name premieres on the platform towards the end of February 2020. Starring Pearl Thusi in the titular role, the show will follow the adventures of a delinquent youth turned highly trained spy who works for a South African government agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. The cocky, badass character is said to have been created with her in mind. According to Netflix,...

Audiences across the globe will soon get the chance to fall in love with an African hot-headed, kick-ass spy in the form of Queen Sono when the Netflix original series of the same name premieres on the platform towards the end of February 2020.

Starring Pearl Thusi in the titular role, the show will follow the adventures of a delinquent youth turned highly trained spy who works for a South African government agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens.

The cocky, badass character is said to have been created with her in mind.

According to Netflix, Sono must face changing relationships in her personal life as she journeys to uncover the truth about her mother’s past while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

Formulated in the minds of director Kagiso Lediga and executive producer Tamsin Andersson, the series was produced and shot by an all-local crew over eight weeks and was filmed in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya, and Zanzibar.

As a result, viewers can expect diverse languages throughout the series, including English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Russian, and French.

Queen Sono also features an all-local cast with major names such as Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who turned mercenary, and Sechaba Morojele who plays Dr Sid, director of the SOG.

They will be joined by the likes of Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, who will be playing agents on Dr Sid’s team.

Kate Liquorish plays this seasons’ baddie, Ekaterina – the heiress of an oligarch family and the CEO of a global corporation who is harbouring ulterior motives.

Khathu Ramabulana (who also starred in Netflix’s Shadow) plays Queen’s childhood friend William, who is now in a relationship with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s character, Nova.

The legendary Abigail Kubeka plays Mazet, Queen’s beloved Gogo, who has always supported Queen – no matter the trouble she gets herself into.

The Citizen was lucky enough to see a good chunk of the show before it airs and here are just a few of the thoughts we had during our first look at Queen Sono:

With over 36 languages spoken during an entire season, the switch between languages sure sounds seamless. Surely this is the Africa of the future? As seamless as the switches are, the accents could use a little work Speaking of accents, where on earth is Loyiso Madinga’s character supposed to be from? Is that Lady Skollie? That fight scene’s timing could have used a little work… A lot of the similarities to real life are amusing. Hmm, why does that character’s picture look a lot like a young Cyril Ramaphosa? Did Pearl do all her own stunts? That IS Lady Skollie! The one-liners could use a little work… Ooooh, a girl-on-girl fight scene! So cool. Shandu and Queen are supposed to be star-crossed lovers fighting their inevitable pull towards each other, WHERE IS THE PASSION? Oh, Loyiso Madinga’s character is supposed to be from Congo. That accent though…

Check out the full trailer for Queen Sono below. The show goes live on Netflix on 26 February 2020:

