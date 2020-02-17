Shekhinah and Sho Madjozi nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

Chance the Rapper is set to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 in California on Sunday 22 March 2020.

The Grammy Award winner will bring his charisma and upbeat energy to the awards, which is to celebrate kids’ favourite stars across film, television, music and sports.

The awards will be broadcast in South Africa on Nick Toons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday 23 March 2020 at 5.30pm. The show will also be repeated on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday 25 March at 6pm.

Singer-songwriter Shekhinah and rapper Sho Madjozi have been nominated in the Favourite African Star category, alongside Nigerian performer Teni and Kenyan singer/actress Patricia Kihoro.

Sho Madjozi is also nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music.

Two South Africans are also nominated for the Favourite African Social Media Star category: content creator Chané Grobler and comedian Prev Reddy.

Leading the pack with the most nominations is Avengers: Endgame, with 11 nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, with five nominations.

Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29 nominations.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees in key categories are:

Favourite African Star

Sho Madjozi

Shekhinah

Teni

Patricia Kihoro

Favourite African Social Media Star

Anne Kansiime

DJ Cuppy

Chané Grobler

Prev Reddy

Television

Favourite Family TV Show

Fuller House

Modern Family

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favourite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Favourite Animated Series

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Film

Favourite Movie

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Favourite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Favourite Movie Actor

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

Favourite Animated Movie

Frozen 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

Music

Favourite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Music Group

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Favourite Song

7 rings – Ariana Grande

bad guy – Billie Eilish

Memories – Maroon 5

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X

Sucker – Jonas Brothers

You Need to Calm Down – Taylor Swift

Favourite Global Music Star

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.