Shekhinah and Sho Madjozi nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

Chance the Rapper is set to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 in California on Sunday 22 March 2020.
The Grammy Award winner will bring his charisma and upbeat energy to the awards, which is to celebrate kids’ favourite stars across film, television, music and sports.
The awards will be broadcast in South Africa on Nick Toons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday 23 March 2020 at 5.30pm. The show will also be repeated on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday 25 March at 6pm.
Singer-songwriter Shekhinah and rapper Sho Madjozi have been nominated in the Favourite African Star category, alongside Nigerian performer Teni and Kenyan singer/actress Patricia Kihoro.
Sho Madjozi is also nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music.
Two South Africans are also nominated for the Favourite African Social Media Star category: content creator Chané Grobler and comedian Prev Reddy.
Leading the pack with the most nominations is Avengers: Endgame, with 11 nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, with five nominations.
Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29 nominations.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees in key categories are:
Favourite African Star
Sho Madjozi
Shekhinah
Teni
Patricia Kihoro
Favourite African Social Media Star
Anne Kansiime
DJ Cuppy
Chané Grobler
Prev Reddy
Television
Favourite Family TV Show
Fuller House
Modern Family
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
Young Sheldon
Favourite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Favourite Animated Series
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Film
Favourite Movie
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Favourite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Favourite Movie Actor
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw)
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
Favourite Animated Movie
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
Music
Favourite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favourite Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Favourite Music Group
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Favourite Song
7 rings – Ariana Grande
bad guy – Billie Eilish
Memories – Maroon 5
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X
Sucker – Jonas Brothers
You Need to Calm Down – Taylor Swift
Favourite Global Music Star
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
