WATCH: Q&A with Melina Matsoukas and Daniel Kaluuya of ‘Queen & Slim’

Queen & Slim producer and director Melina Matsoukas and Bafta-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya, visited our shores to promote the dark love story that came out in cinemas on Friday.

Queen & Slim is a poignant story of a couple who get caught in a sticky situation after Slim shoots a police officer in self-defence and the couple decides to go on the run. The plot has many twists and turns that unfold, while a loves story grows.

Speaking of the powerful political message behind the story, Matsoukas describes Queen & Slim as being a universally black story that speaks to people of colour the world over. The movie also aims to educate and entertain while challenging cultural nuisances.

Kaluuya, also known for the Oscar-nominated movie Get Out expressed how the dynamics of the movie tackle a topic that can fit into many facets. On picking projects, he spoke of making movies that have something important to say to the audience.

Video: Carlos Muchave & Pfarelo Munonoka

Matsoukas has worked on videos for Beyoncé’s Formation, Rihanna’s We found love, and Solange’s Losing You.

Also read: ‘Queen & Slim’ review – Bonnie and Clyde escapade runs out of ideas