New DStv prices a relief for Compact subscribers

The new prices will take effect from 1 April.

MultiChoice has announced its price increase on some of its packages, while others remain the same, bringing much-needed relief for some of its customers.

MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner said: “We want to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible by providing the best local and international content you have come to love anywhere, anytime.”

While there is no price increase for Compact subscribers, Premium and Compact Plus subscribers will pay R10,00 more starting from 1 April.

These are the new prices:

DStv prices

