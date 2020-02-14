Fight breaks out between two female contestants on first episode of ‘The Bachelor SA’

The Bachelor SA returned to Mzansi with a real bang and the reactions on social media were electric. From those swooning over Marc, to the others who had already picked their favourite suitors, the timeline was buzzing on Thursday night.

It’s Valentine’s week and we built up to the big day in the most romantic way possible: by watching the first episode of the new season of The Bachelor SA.

We had been introduced to Marc Buckner a few months prior to the season but on Thursday we got to see him in the flesh (well, sort of!) for the very first time. Can we begin by noting that this hunky model definitely lived up to expectations?

From the first scenes, the timeline was drooling over his chiselled torso, his charming persona and his delightful singing voice.

Ey Marc ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️???????????????????? A catch #TheBachelorSA — Xhosa Hun ✨ (@Simply_Fundy) February 13, 2020

I like Marc. His not uptight #TheBachelorSA — Miss B (@Tenyeko) February 13, 2020

While Marc might be the star of the show, it’s crazy to think that he was not even the centre of attention last night!

Instead, Mzansi’s viewers were focused on the 22 beautiful young women who would be vying for his affection. There was no time to rest on their laurels, because before the end of the 90-minute premiere, Marc would have to send two of them home.

Do not miss the 90-min premier of #TheBachelorSA tonight at 19:00 Eligible bachelor Marc Buckner will meet us gorgeous ladies who will be vying for his heart 22 ladies… but only 20 roses to hand out!#bachelorladies #bachelornation #mnet #lottostar #jackfriedman pic.twitter.com/PJAvYtw5LQ — Michaela (@Michael75017085) February 13, 2020

The gloves are off

Already there seems to be a little bit of tension between the women and the viewers were quick to spot every single moment of it. In fact, Marc was advised to “stay out of the way” when the gloves eventually come off.

And they did! A “fight” broke out between Nolo and Tamaryn during a social session after it was believed that Tamaryn spent a little too much time with Marc.

Tamaryn and Nolo. Here for the drama yussis ???? #TheBachelorSA — Naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) February 13, 2020

“Can you pronounce Qiniso?”

Qiniso has already caught the attention of the country, not only because she got a shout out from her famous politician sister (Phumzile van Damme) but because tweeps were curious if some of the non-native-language speakers on the show would be able to pronounce her name correctly (the Q has a strong click).

Seeing Marc practicing how to say "Qiniso" before giving her a rose, was soooo adorable ???????????? #TheBachelorSA pic.twitter.com/QnBgBpbm8J — rea (@bbygalrea) February 13, 2020

Marc did quite well, but some of Qiniso’s rivals didn’t quite nail it. When she met Tegan for the very first time, the exchange between the two of them was hilarious.

Tegan: Hi, I’m Tegan

Qiniso: I’m Qiniso

Tegan: Okay, what can I call you

Qiniso: QINISO Loved it ❤️#TheBachelorSA — Tsholofelo (@TsholoTangs) February 13, 2020

Early favourites and first impressions

Speaking of Qiniso, she was named as one of this season’s early favourites along with Xia and Silke.

It looks like the viewers were not too far off with their early predictions because not only did all four women above receive roses but Silke received the coveted “First Impression” rose:

Silke gets the First Impression Rose. Pasha takes it harder than most. #TheBachelorSA???? — M-Net (@MNet) February 13, 2020

In the end, only 20 out of 22 could make it to the next round and Marc had to make a tough decision.

Amor and Michaela were left in tears when Marc said goodbye to them.

