 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Entertainment 11.2.2020 06:33 am

Hollywood-style action movies come to Joburg

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Hollywood-style action movies come to Joburg

Film set. Picture: Shutterstock

‘It’s time for South Africa to see a different narrative other than robbery and hijackings that stereotype black Africans as criminals.’

A leading Hollywood film production company is to launch in South Africa and introduce Hollywood-styled action movies involving local actors and producers with a content that tells South African stories. Award-winning motion picture company, MicInGrace Studios, has announced the launch of its branch on 24 April to be located in Bryanston as part of extending its footprint in Africa. The firm was established by two South Africans, Michael “Micl Snr” Norman, a film director, actor, writer, musician and businessman, and Grace Norman, a businesswoman, as a music recording studio and entertainment company in Los Angeles, California in 2011. Today MiclnGrace...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.