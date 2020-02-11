Hollywood-style action movies come to Joburg

A leading Hollywood film production company is to launch in South Africa and introduce Hollywood-styled action movies involving local actors and producers with a content that tells South African stories. Award-winning motion picture company, MicInGrace Studios, has announced the launch of its branch on 24 April to be located in Bryanston as part of extending its footprint in Africa. The firm was established by two South Africans, Michael “Micl Snr” Norman, a film director, actor, writer, musician and businessman, and Grace Norman, a businesswoman, as a music recording studio and entertainment company in Los Angeles, California in 2011. Today MiclnGrace...

Today MiclnGrace Studio is the only South African fully black-owned studio in Hollywood. It offers world-class production offices, comprehensive artist support with warehouses, make-up, star rooms, green rooms, wardrobe and all aspects of post-production.

Grace Norman, company CEO, said: “We’re a 100% black-owned company and we are excited to bring a world-class one-stop-shop facility to South Africa. We want to create timeless and authentic African stories that will be relevant to generations to come.

“Our core focus is on action feature films, action comedy, suspense thriller drama and reality shows and TV series.”

MicInGrace Studios aim to be the ultimate motion picture studio in Africa, focusing largely on retaining their intellectual property on “our African continent”.

Grace Norman promised they would work with award-winning filmmakers and staff to produce high quality international-standard content and host talk-shows and newsrooms.

“We welcome co-production and production houses which share a similar vision and we want to open doors to local creatives,” she said. “We have brought our staff from our LA headquarters to South Africa to transfer skills to the local team.”

Micl Snr said the company wanted to bring more creative concept and high quality productions to the local film space, taking advantage of the huge appetite for international action movie content in South Africa.

“It’s time for South Africa to see a different narrative other than robbery and hijackings that stereotype black Africans as criminals.”

