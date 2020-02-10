Valentine’s Day trends and facts that will surprise you

From the red and pink displays in the mall to the heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and multitude of roses, there’s no mistaking that Valentine’s Day is around the corner.

Director of Events at Hyatt Regency Johannesburg Raylene de Wet shares some fun and interesting facts about Valentine’s Day that you might have missed.

Valentine’s Day by the numbers

With an estimated $18.2 billion (R272 billion) being spent on Valentine’s Day in the United States and an estimated £1 billion pounds (R19 billion) being spent in the UK, Valentine’s Day has become one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year.

In the US, an estimated 51% of Americans will participate in the rituals of Valentine’s Day and 1 in 2 adults in the UK. What’s more, 6 million couples are likely to get engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is not just for couples

Although romance seems to be the overarching theme for Valentine’s Day, this special day of love is increasingly celebrated among friends and co-workers and gifts are handed out to teachers, family and even pets. This year 27% of those celebrating say they are buying gifts for their pets – up from 17% in 2010.

According to a recent survey in the US, 11.5% of people will buy themselves something special on the day, 15% of women will send themselves flowers and 9.8% will spend the evening out with friends to celebrate ‘Galentine Day’.

If you’re looking for the perfect ‘Galentine’ event, Hyatt Regency Johannesburg is hosting its first-ever singles Valentine’s evening this year.

De Wet says: “There will be no cringeworthy ‘find your match’ activities. Instead, expect a spontaneous evening outdoors beneath the trees. Your entrance ticket includes a welcome drink, delicious canapés and soul-loving entertainment.”

Why are flowers so popular for Valentine’s Day?

Flowers became the Valentine’s Day gift of choice as it used to symbolise fertility, love, marriage and romance. Flowers were also used to pass on non-verbal messages. Introduced in the 18th century by Charles II of Sweden, each flower had a specific meaning attached to it, making it possible to have an entire conversation using only flowers.

The evolution of Valentine gifts throughout the years

Flowers, chocolates, greeting cards and jewellery are the go-to presents for Valentine’s Day. In fact, chocolates as a Valentine gift date back to 1868 when Richard Cadbury introduced the first box of Valentine’s Day chocolates.

In 2020, chocolates remain a popular gift with statistics showing that 52% of spending will go towards candy purchases. The National Retail Federation has predicted 190 million greeting cards will be exchanged. In 2019, 250 million roses were produced for this holiday.

However, breaking away from tradition could be the right move to impress your significant other this year. Based on National Retail Federation statistics, gifts of ‘experiences’ are preferred by a whopping 40% of people receiving gifts. This number rises to 44% when we focus on millennials between 24 and 35 years of age.

The Royal Valentine Extravaganza at Hyatt Regency Johannesburg is the perfect ‘experience’ for couples looking for something different, according to de Wet.

“The experience is truly unique. Couples will stay in the presidential suite and experience true celebrity status at the luxurious Camelot Spa. They will be treated to a seven-course private rooftop dinner, which is complemented with wine pairing and saxophone melodies. But that is not all, the night will continue at Katzy’s LIVE where couples will enjoy a VIP table with a butler. The next-day morning breakfast will be prepared by one of the top chefs in the presidential kitchen.”

From Hummer Limousine transfers to red carpets, butlers, spa treatments and a private rooftop dinner, this weekend event will have couples reminiscing for years to come.

No matter whether you’re single or in a relationship, whether you prefer experiences or jewellery, make Valentine’s Day 2020 count. Spend valuable time with friends and loved ones and let them know just how much you appreciate them.

